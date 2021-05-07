BRING ON THE BLING ONLINE JEWELRY AUCTION TO SUPPORT DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA AND BARRIE

Looking for some new jewelry for springtime? Want to support a great cause while shopping?

Local non-profit Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is hosting their semi-annual silent jewelry auction “Bring on the Bling” online this year. The auction opens on May 1st at 8AM and closes at May 7th at 9PM. Auction items include both jewelry and gift cards for local restaurants and services.

Interested parties are encouraged to save the date in their calendars and visit the event website www.dfsbringonthebling.com on May 1st, where they can at that time find the link to the bidding site. The link to the bidding site will not be visible until May 1st, when the auction opens. There is a quick registration required on the bidding site, and then the fun can begin.

Funds raised from Bring on the Bling will go towards Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie’s work with local women’s employment, which includes providing clients with free professional clothing for new jobs and job interviews, and running programs aimed at increasing job readiness and employment retention. The organization serves clients in the Orillia, Barrie and surrounding areas.

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie thanks their community for their constant generosity, enthusiasm and support of women’s employment and economic empowerment. Bring on the Bling 2021 may be online, but it will still be a memorable event and something fun to look forward to.

Follow Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit their website (orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org) to join their monthly newsletter (scroll to the bottom of their site).