Bring That Sexy Back! Relaunch Your Libido!

40% of people haven’t had sex since the pandemic started, and recently there has been a 100% rise in Google searches for last-minute hotel bookings.

No wonder your sex life is dead. You and your partner have been together every day for the past 15 months.

There’s that comfort zone and then there’s the “I can’t stand your face” zone. But there are ways (If you want) to turn that sex frown upside down.

Here are a few easy suggestions!

BOOK A WEEKEND OR JUST A NIGHT AWAY:

Our stay-at-home order should lift on June 2nd- so booking a naughty night away is totally doable.

EXPERIMENT WITH SEXY ROLE PLAY:

Rebuild that sexual tension by spending the day apart, then at night meet up in a bar and pretend to be strangers. Research shows seeing how attractive your other half is to the opposite sex can remind you of what first attracted you to them. Chat each other up at the bar (when they open) and enjoy a few flirty, fun drinks before heading home for a dirty “one-night stand”.

GIVE AND TAKE:

It’s great to want to please your partner in the bedroom but don’t get so caught up in the physical mechanics that sex becomes a chore and no longer a pleasure. If you don’t like something say something!