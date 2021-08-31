British Government To Ban Single-Use Plastic Utensils

As part of a wide-ranging Environmental Bill that aims to tackle plastic pollution, the British government has announced a ban on the use of plastic utensils.

So in the near future if you visit the UK and grab some takeout! You may have to bring your own forks, knives, and spoons.

On average, each person in England uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use utensils every year, the government determined.

More than one million birds and more than 100,000 sea mammals and turtles die every year from eating plastic waste or getting tangled in it.

In the UK, other efforts to reduce plastic waste include a ban on micro-beads, reduction of the number of plastic bags, and restrictions on single-use straws, stirrers, and cotton buds.