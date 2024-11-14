Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment to Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is officially counting down the days until she closes the chapter on child support payments. The pop icon is set to write her final cheque to ex-husband Kevin Federline on November 15, marking the end of a long financial obligation.

The End of an Era: Child Support Payments Wrap-Up

Insiders close to the situation revealed that Britney has been making bi-monthly payments to Federline for their youngest son, Jayden James, who turned 18 just two months ago. Earlier this month, Britney paid $10,000, and her last $10,000 payment is set to be made this Friday. This milestone means Britney will no longer need to support Federline financially for their now-adult children.

Jayden recently returned to California from Hawaii and has seen Britney a few times. While he and his older brother, Sean Preston, have maintained a strained relationship with their mother for years, it appears that the frostiness may be thawing—albeit slowly.

From $20k to $40k a Month: A Look Back at the Payments

When Britney and Kevin divorced, they agreed on $20,000 per month in child support. However, this figure doubled to $40,000 in 2018, acknowledging that while they had joint custody on paper, Kevin was the one raising the boys full-time. The payments were reduced back to $20,000 after Sean Preston turned 18.

Now, with her final payment imminent, Britney is finally free of child support responsibilities. The hope remains that this new chapter could pave the way for Britney to reconnect with her sons as they move forward into adulthood.

What’s Next for K-Fed?

As Britney closes the books on this financial commitment, many are left wondering what’s next for Federline, who has been heavily reliant on child support payments for years. Meanwhile, for Britney, this milestone represents a fresh start—one where she can focus on herself and potentially rebuild bonds with her children without the shadow of financial obligations.