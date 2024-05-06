Britney Spears feels ‘completely harassed,’ ready for move to Boston

Britney Spears says she’s making a move to the East Coast, Boston to be specific.

The 42-year-old Pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share her frustration about rumours surrounding her and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, in addition to feeling “harassed” by some paramedics who she says showed up at her door “illegally” after she twisted her ankle.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake,” she wrote before addressing the rumours of her and Soliz fighting. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie.”

She continued to address her recent encounter with local paramedics saying, “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed.”

Spears wrapped up by sharing she’s “Moving to Boston, peace.” No word on whether or not the move is actually happening. Read her entire post below.