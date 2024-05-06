COUPLES ARE REVEALING THE WEIRDEST WEDDING GIFTS THEY RECEIVED

Some people think it’s too impersonal to click on a wedding registry, buy something, and then close your laptop. But there’s a reason it’s done this way. Because otherwise, people can be weird.

There’s a thread on social media where people are talking about the craziest wedding gifts they’ve received, and here are some of the best ones:

1. A copy of “Windows 95”. They married in 2010.

2. A decorative wall fan made out of plastic forks, lace, and ribbons. It wasn’t a joke . . . it was from an old lady at the groom’s hometown church.

3. A two-foot-tall ceramic statue of a cobra with ruby eyes.

4. A big box of soap. Dove soap.

5. A hot dog toaster. The best part is, that this couple got divorced, and then reconciled, and for the second wedding the same person got them, a hot dog toaster. They did it on purpose because they thought it’d be funny.

6. A Salad Shooter, which is an electric slicer/shredder that looks kinda like a hair dryer. Even better, it was a re-gift and had a note inside for the original recipient.

7. Someone else got a Salad Shooter from a close friend, and they said they were bummed because it was just a cheap plastic appliance. Three years later, they finally opened it to try it out and found that the box was stuffed with $500 in CASH.

8. A gumball machine

9. A red glass ashtray that looked like a vagina.

10. A large dictionary.

11. A half dozen engraved and embroidered gifts, with the groom’s name misspelled. They had “Mark” with a K instead of “Marc.”

12. A ceramic bust of the Virgin Mary that plugged in. The ceramic lamp of Jesus’ mom included a blue robe covering her hair, and her hands in “prayer” formation with a rosary between them. (Even if you think it’s beautiful, that’s the kind of thing a couple would need to pick out themselves.)