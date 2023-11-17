A “WEDDING CRASHER” GOT CAUGHT STEALING THOUSANDS FROM WEDDINGS IN THREE STATES

Some people don’t like going to the weddings of people they know, but this woman enjoys going to weddings of people she doesn’t know. So she can rob them.

A 57-year-old woman named Sandra Henson just pleaded guilty to larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, after crashing a wedding in September and stealing from people. But this isn’t her first rodeo.

She’s been walking into strangers’ wedding receptions for at least six years, in at least three states: Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, and stealing from the bride, groom, and their guests.

She digs through purses, while guests are distracted during “memorable moments,” and she also snatches presents off gift tables, and has made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards, and gifts.

