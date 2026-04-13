Britney Spears Seeks Help Following DUI Arrest 💔

Pop icon Britney Spears is taking a serious step toward recovery, entering a substance abuse treatment facility just weeks after her recent arrest.

RELATED: Britney Spears Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in California

What Happened

The 44-year-old singer voluntarily checked herself into treatment, according to her representative, following a March 5 incident in California.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically on U.S. 101 near Ventura County.

Spears was pulled over, underwent field sobriety testing, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She was later released.

The case has since been handed to the Ventura County District Attorney, with a decision on charges expected ahead of a scheduled May 4 court date.

A Turning Point?

At the time of the arrest, a representative described the situation as “completely inexcusable,” adding that it could be the beginning of necessary change in Spears’ life.

In recent years, Spears has stepped back from her music career, with no tours in nearly 8 years and no new album in nearly a decade.

While the situation is serious, seeking help is a meaningful step. Here’s hoping this marks the start of a healthier chapter ahead.