Britney Spears Will Be In Court in June Over Conservatorship!

Britney has been under a conservatorship for 13 years and for the most part, has remained quiet about her situation, until now.

Brit’s lawyer says that the pop star requested this hearing so she could address the situation. The judge has set a hearing for June 23rd as a result.

It was back in 2008 that Britney’s father Jamie Spears was appointed conservator after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment due to a very public meltdown.

The TV documentary released in February gave fans and others a look into the #FreeBritney movement, while also depicting her as a victim.