Britney’s Dad Is Taking Her To Court!

The legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, is far from over.

Brit’s dad and former conservator filed court documents that ask that his daughter be deposed under oath because of supposed attacks on his name on Instagram and in her upcoming book.

Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, wrote in a June 16 filing that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters” and should be required to sit down for a deposition herself.

Jamie wants the newly-freed Britney to also speak under oath about her allegations that she was deprived of pain medication, was required to undergo therapy and was forced to give eight vials of blood for medical treatment.

The filing of the legal docs comes on the heels of the news that Britney, deleted her Instagram account, exactly one week after the superstar married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari in a small, yet lavish event at her Thousand Oaks home on June 9.

Notably missing from the nuptials were her father and her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sister who did not get invited following their falling out.