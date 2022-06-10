Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Got Married And Ex Crashes her Wedding

TMZ first reported that a wedding was happening and will be an intimate affair with anywhere between 60-100 guests. And while her brother Bryan made the invite list, for obvious reasons her mother, father, and sister Jamie Lynn, did not.

The exciting news comes just six months after Spears was liberated from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship. During which she expressed her desire to once again become a wife and mother.

While Britney and Sam announced she was pregnant back in April, shortly after she shared that she tragically suffered a miscarriage, but did insure her fans they plan to continue trying.

Britney’s ex-husband crashes her wedding!

Her first husband, Jason Alexander was arrested for trespassing.

According to reports, a call came in around 2 pm regarding the singer’s first husband trying to get into the event.

The Sheriff’s office says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2014. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours. “I’m her first husband,” he continued in the video. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.