Britney Spears Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Sister

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal cease-and-desist letter to the singer’s younger sister on Tuesday regarding her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

In Rosengart’s letter, he calls the book “ill-timed” and that it makes “misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

Related: Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts Father, Jamie For Still Requesting Money…

Jamie Lynn says the book is nothing about her super famous sister, but Brit’s lawyer demands that you cease from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Jamie Lynn describes her sister’s behaviour growing up at the time as “paranoid” and “Erratic.”

In the last couple of the week’s Brit has been on social taking issue with her sister’s comments publicly…

Writing on Instagram this week, “Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f***ing faces !!!!!”