Britney Spears’ lawyer blasts father, Jamie, for still requesting money

The fight isn’t over for Jamie Spears, who is now requesting his daughter, Britney Spears’ estate pays out his remaining legal fees.

According to RepublicWorld, Jamie filed a petition in the court requesting its “confirmation, authorization and direction” for Spears’ estate to cover the remaining legal expenses after he claims he stepped up to help his daughter in a time she needed him most.

Related: Brit now free from conservatorship and is thanking fans…

Britney’s estate paid her father’s legal bills throughout her 13-year conservatorship, at a rate of approximately $1,200 per hour.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has fired back calling her father’s request an “abomination,” and claiming his request is legally meritless.

“Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”