‘Brotox’ is the Latest Beauty Trend For Dudes!

They’re so high man-tenance.

Men are finally dipping into the $6.4 billion Botox market as the demand for a wrinkle-free complexion soars.

While some men have been getting injections for years, certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists are reporting a recent uptick in male clientele.

In the US, more than 265,000 men received Botox injections in 2020, 182% more than received the procedure two decades ago, per recent figures from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

In fact, it was the No. 1 minimally invasive cosmetic procedure requested by men who want to temporarily rid their mug of fine lines and wrinkles without going under the knife.

Online, #brotox boasts over 17 million views, as men, their doctors and even their partners proudly show off their Botox treatments and encourage others to “invest in yourself.”