BSB Will Be Back In Vegas For A Christmas Residency!

If one of the Back Street Boys were ever on your Christmas wish list, your dream is about to come true as “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” is coming to Planet Hollywood Resort for 12 holiday shows through November and December!

They will be performing in the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the same spot as the “Backstreet Boys” Larger Than Life residency.

Tickets will go on sale as of July 16th and will start at $89.