BTS ARE HEADED TO LAS VEGAS!

After a few months off and many of the band members getting COVID-19, BTS is returning to America for a series of live performances and is once again blessing everyone with the “Permission To Dance.”

BTS announced the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas live shows taking place at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium. The K-Pop superstars will be performing four shows in front of a live audience on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Fans wishing to attend the shows will be able to register to purchase tickets now through Saturday, February 26th at 5 PM PT.

Related: BTS Takes Extended Break…

Additionally, fans unable to make it out to Allegiant Stadium can watch the in-person live broadcast event LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS at the MGM Grand Arena on all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the final day, April 16th.

Back in November, BTS performed four Permission To Dance On Stage shows in Los Angeles as they sold out four nights at SoFi Stadium. The shows set the record for most tickets sold at the stadium.