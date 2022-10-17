BTS Band Members To Serve Mandatory Military Service!

This has been long dreaded by the BTS army of fans.

It was confirmed on Monday that all members of the group will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The group’s seven members will all fulfil their requirement to serve and not seek any further delays or special exemptions, BigHit Music said in a statement. It said that the oldest member Jin will be the first to serve.

The group was already granted extensions by the military, however, their time is up and it’s time for them to perform their civic duties.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are expected to serve 18 to 21 months in the military to defend against the threat from the country’s nuclear-armed neighbour, North Korea. But the law allows for special exemptions to be made for some, including athletes, musicians and others who enhance the country’s prestige.

with bts enlistment news, its high time we take votings more seriously than before and win them every award to show that their impact prevails not only just when they are doing group activities, but also when they are doing individual activities be it an album or military sevice — rae (@supremethv) October 17, 2022

BigHit Music said in the statement that the K-pop stars were “honoured to serve” their country and would reconvene as a group again around 2025 after fulfilling their service commitment.