BTS Is Coming To Disney+

Permission to freak out granted

By Dirt/Divas

The Walt Disney Company and BTS’ studio home HYBE have revealed a new global content partnership, that will bring five streaming titles to the Mouse House streamer, including three exclusive projects featuring BTS or some of its members.

BTS’ J-Hope Will Be The First To Release A Solo Album!

Projects include BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage-a concert film of the group’s performance in LA back in November. Then there is a travel reality show featuring a few BTS boys, and finally a documentary about the group!

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/BTS

