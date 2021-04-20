BTS Teams Up With McDonalds!

Following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Travis Scott, and J Balvin, BTS announced that they are the next in line to get an official meal on the McDonald’s menu.

But what will you get if you roll up to the drive-thru and order “The BTS Meal”?

10-piece McNuggets

Medium Fries

Medium Coke

AND for the first time ever in the US and Canada…Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces (inspired by the sauces from McDonald’s in South Korea)

The limited-time meal is available in Canada and the US (as well as 10 other countries) from May 26 – June 20 and is offered in restaurants, drive-thru,s, and for delivery!