Budweiser Canada Celebrates Goaltenders Who Have Never Allowed an Ovechkin Goal

In a unique and heartwarming tribute to the incredible feat of stopping Alex Ovechkin's legendary shots, Budweiser Canada has launched a special campaign honoring the 28 goaltenders who have never allowed a goal by The Great 8. This comes after Ovechkin recently broke the NHL’s all-time goals record by scoring on New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin, marking the end of Sorokin's perfect record against him.

Ovechkin, known for his fierce shot and being the NHL's all-time leader in goals, has struck fear into the hearts of many goaltenders across the league. However, 29 goalies had successfully kept Ovechkin off the scoreboard—until Sorokin’s goal in the April 6th game. Now, only 28 remain who can proudly claim they’ve never let an Ovechkin shot find the back of the net.

To celebrate these rare achievers, Budweiser Canada gifted these goaltenders a commemorative beer can dubbed the “Kings of Zero.” Each can features the words, “The greatest goal scorer of all time couldn’t score on you” along with the goalie’s jersey number, the number of Ovechkin shots saved, and a distinctive goalie mask logo with the text “nothing got past you.”

Congrats to the greatest goal scorer of all time ⁦@ovi8⁩ . Feeling very lucky to have NOT been a part of it! 2 shots, 0 goals #kingofzero #gr8ness ⁦@BudweiserCanada⁩ pic.twitter.com/t5DnKeofyP — Curtis Joseph (@Cujo) April 7, 2025

The first to reveal their custom can was none other than Curtis Joseph, a hockey legend and one of only three Vezina finalists on the list. Joseph’s moment came from a game back in March 2009 when he played just 5:57 against Ovechkin, making two stops on Ovi’s shots. Joseph humorously shared his experience, calling it “a good, quick, nine saves.”

Manny Legace, who denied 14 Ovechkin shots across three games, also contributed with a witty video. He jokingly thanked Ovechkin for “taking it easy on me,” reflecting on his career battles with the NHL star. “Zero goals and 14 shots in the chest,” Legace said, humorously acknowledging his role in Ovechkin’s pursuit of greatness.

While these former goalies have retired, many of the current players who made the list, including Mike Condon, are still active in the NHL, leaving the door open for Ovechkin to challenge their perfect records in the future.

And then there's Eddie Lack, who isn’t so lucky to be on the list. After learning about the commemorative cans, he quipped on social media, “If I knew there was beer involved, I would’ve tried harder!”

This is bullshit. If I knew there was beers involved I would’ve tried harder 😂 https://t.co/jz2B4JHKYD — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) April 7, 2025

Ovechkin's historic feat is a testament to his greatness, but for these 28 goaltenders, it's also a badge of honor—a unique achievement that celebrates their ability to stop one of the best to ever play the game.