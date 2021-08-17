Listen Live

Budweiser Is Selling A Candle That Smells Like Summer!

Why not!

By Kool Mornings

Budweiser has teamed up with a site called homesick.com for a new candle that’s supposed to smell like summer!

 

 

It’s called Budweiser Backyard Barbecue, and it’s got notes of amber, clove, lemonade, barbecue smoke, allspice, barley, vanilla, and musk.

 

 

Each candle comes in a beer-can-shaped jar and costs $34.  For an extra $15, you can put a personalized message on the jar.  You can buy them at Homesick.com while supplies last.

 

 

