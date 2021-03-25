BUNNY COSTUME SALES ARE THROUGH THE ROOF

Easter is less than 2 weeks away, and there’s at least one sign that things might be feeling more ‘normal.’

Sales of Bunny costumes are HOPPING! One of the world’s largest costume retailers says sales of full-size bunny rabbit costumes have nearly doubled compared to the start of the pandemic, which might not be saying much.

HalloweenCostumes.com says they expect to sell out before Good Friday.

Good news Canada, there appear to be some bunny costumes left!

