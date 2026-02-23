Burger King is taking the phrase “Have it your way” to a whole new, slightly unhinged level.

The company’s president, Tom Curtis, has shared his personal cell number publicly and is inviting customers to text or call him with complaints. Yes, the actual boss. Not a chatbot. Not a customer service maze. The guy at the top.

So next time you roll away from the drive-thru with lukewarm fries and a Whopper assembled like it survived turbulence, the idea is that you can go straight to management. Very straight.

The King has opened the complaint hotline

Curtis says he genuinely wants to hear what’s going wrong, whether it’s cold food, slow service, or a washroom that looks like it lost a fight.

The company claims he plans to take as many calls as he can daily, and if he can’t answer, texts will still be reviewed and responded to.

In other words, your late-night fast-food disappointment might now land directly in the pocket of a corporate executive. Imagine explaining missing pickles to someone in a boardroom.

Curtis framed the move as a way to get unfiltered feedback, noting that customers are the brand’s most valuable source of insight and that real conversations beat surveys and comment cards. Which is fair. Nothing says “honest feedback” like someone texting at 11:42 p.m. about onion rings.

Not just venting… allegedly

This isn’t being pitched as a giant emotional support line for burger frustration. Burger King says the goal is to actually improve the experience.

The company has been pouring money into restaurant upgrades and menu innovation, including attention-grabbing promos like its Million Dollar Whopper contest.

The logic is simple: the people eating the food probably have the best ideas about what needs fixing. Revolutionary concept, really.

Of course, there’s something very 2026 about a fast-food chain crowdsourcing quality control via text message. On one hand, it’s refreshingly direct. On the other hand, you just know someone is already drafting a novel-length message about extra ketchup.

Still, if it leads to hotter fries, cleaner locations, and fewer “Where are my pickles?” moments, maybe letting the boss field complaints personally isn’t the wildest idea the fast-food world has cooked up.