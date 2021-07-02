Burl’s Creek Gets Ready To Welcome Back Concerts This Summer!

As per the website, Burl’s Creek event grounds are ready to welcome back LIVE music and camping!

Dates to bookmark include Classic Rock Tribute Bands Over the August long weekend. Followed by a scaled-back presentation by Boots and Heart on August 6th & 7th….

More events are scheduled on their website!

Burl’s Creek says that they intend to give people two things they love the most, Live music and camping!

#BackToBurls