BUSTing Out Common Bra Myths

When it comes to bras, let’s be honest—most of us are just winging it. Is padding better? Can that bra from 10 years ago still do the job? And why do some bras leave us with angry red marks by the end of the day? Bra experts are here to clear things up.

Myth 1: Marks on the underband mean your bra is too tight.

Not necessarily! The underband is supposed to hug and support your body—just like socks or jeans leave marks, a snug bra band will too. Experts say it’s actually better for your underband to do the heavy lifting, rather than your poor shoulders taking on the job and leaving you with red grooves, pain, and bad posture.

Myth 2: Your bra size stays the same your whole life.

Nope. Boobs are not static—they change with weight, hormones, age, and life events like pregnancy. That’s why experts recommend a professional bra fitting every six months. Think of it like a regular health check-up, except way more fun and potentially with lace.

Myth 3: Your straps are what hold up your boobs.

False! The straps are more like backup dancers—the real star of the support show is the underband. That’s why the band needs to be firm and secure. Loose band? No lift.

Myth 4: Padded bras give the best shape.

Actually, non-padded bras can provide a better shape for your natural bust, especially if you’re fuller at the bottom or have softer breast tissue. Padding might give the illusion of fullness, but a well-fitted non-padded bra hugs your shape and flatters what you’ve already got.

Myth 5: White bras are best under white tops.

Wrong again! The best bra for under a white shirt? One that matches your skin tone—or even red! It disappears under white fabric better than white does.

Bra shopping might still feel a bit intimidating, but with these myths out of the way, at least you’ll be better armed (and supported) for your next lingerie drawer refresh.