CALIFORNIA WOMAN BROKE A RECORD FOR WORLD’S LONGEST ARM HAIR

A lady in California named Macie Davis-Southerland just broke the world record for longest ARM HAIR on a woman.

It’s just ONE hair on her right arm that refuses to stop growing, and clocked in last month at 7.24 INCHES LONG.

She discovered it 12 years ago as a junior in high school, so she’s in her late-20s now. She says the hair has accidentally been plucked a few times. So she really had to stick with it to break the record.

Her doctor measured it last year at over five-and-a-half inches, which would have been good enough for the record. But she decided to wait a few more months for the official measurement, so hopefully no one can break it.

The record for men is even longer. Back in 2017, a guy named David Reed, also from California, had an arm hair that was 8.54 inches long. He said he came forward to, “impress the ladies.”

Macie plans to keep letting hers grow, and hopes to eventually beat David’s overall record. She says she likes to embrace being different.