CALL FOR ARTISTS FOR BARRIE’S DOWNTOWN COUNTDOWN 2023

The City of Barrie is searching for a local band or musician to perform at Barrie’s 25th annual Downtown Countdown. The successful act will have the opportunity to play a 30-minute set at one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Central Ontario.

Bands or musicians from Barrie and the surrounding area that are suitable for this family event are encouraged to apply. Submissions must include contact information, a bio, and examples of audio or video for the selection committee to review. Submissions may include a press kit, digital audio and video files, and/or a direct link to a website or YouTube channel. Submissions will be accepted by email to events@barrie.ca until Monday, October 31, 2022.

After two years of modified festivities due to public health restrictions amid the pandemic, the traditional Downtown Countdown is set to return. The free evening of fun and entertainment for the whole family began in 1998 and has become a New Year’s Eve tradition in Barrie. The festivities include skating, family activities and fireworks. The highlight of the night is a line-up of amazing live entertainment featuring a special performance for kids, up-and-coming local talent and a Canadian headline act.

2019 was the last time Dale & Charlie Hosted the DownTown Countdown!

Past performers have included Sam Roberts Band, The Trews, Sloan, Blue Rodeo, Big Wreck, Finger Eleven, Arkells and many more.

Banner image: File photo/Barrie 360