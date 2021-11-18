Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Announce Break UP

The couple broke the news to fans on Instagram releasing a joint statement!

It read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The stars fell in love while recording the hit song Senorita in 2019, and they became a solid item throughout the pandemic, often photographed out and about kissing and cuddling.