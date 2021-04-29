Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Dog Now Has His Own Instagram Account

Meet Tarzan

Last year, like so many of us, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got a puppy to help get them through the pandemic — and now the pooch probably has more Instagram followers than you do.

The cute couple just got the puppy, Tarzan, his own Insta account, and even though he only has three posts so far, he already has over 204,000 followers. Shawn, who posted on his Instagram Story that he’s making “tons of new music,” shared a photo of himself in the studio with Tarzan to introduce the good boy’s new ‘Gram handle, @TarzanDaDog.

Tarzan’s pics include his first day of doggy daycare and a couple of cute staged pics!