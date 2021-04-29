Listen Live

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Dog Now Has His Own Instagram Account

@TarzanDaDog

By Dirt/Divas

Meet Tarzan

 

 

Last year, like so many of us, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got a puppy to help get them through the pandemic — and now the pooch probably has more Instagram followers than you do.

 

 

The cute couple just got the puppy, Tarzan, his own Insta account, and even though he only has three posts so far, he already has over 204,000 followers. Shawn, who posted on his Instagram Story that he’s making “tons of new music,” shared a photo of himself in the studio with Tarzan to introduce the good boy’s new ‘Gram handle, @TarzanDaDog.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tARZAn (@tarzandadog)


Tarzan’s pics include his first day of doggy daycare and a couple of cute staged pics!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tARZAn (@tarzandadog)

Related posts

Why We Call Movie’s ‘Blockbusters’

LESLIE JONES TO HOST 2021 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS

Britney Spears Will Be In Court in June Over Conservatorship!