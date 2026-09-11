🔧 Could You Actually Do This Without Googling It?
Here's a fun way to discover just how dependent we've become on our phones.
Someone walks up to you and says, “I'll give you $1,000 if you can change this flat tire right now.”
No YouTube. No Google. No calling your dad. Could you actually do it?
A new American poll asked people how confident they were doing four basic life skills completely without instructions. And frankly, I think we need the Canadian version.
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Here’s how it went:
🍚 1. Cook white rice: 73% were completely confident.
Another 17% figured they could probably pull it off.
I love the confidence because rice has exactly two settings: perfect... or wet drywall.
👶 2. Change a dirty diaper: 67% were completely confident.
Boomers and Gen X were especially sure of themselves.
Parents know this isn't a skill. It's combat training. If you've changed a blowout in the back seat of a car at a Tim Hortons parking lot, you deserve a certificate.
🧵 3. Sew a button back on: 60% were completely confident.
Boomers once again led the confidence department.
Meanwhile, millennials are looking at the missing button thinking, “Well, I guess this shirt is a cardigan now.”
And finally...
🚗 4. Change a flat tire: Only 39% were completely confident.
Another 22% said they could probably do it.
“Probably” is doing some heavy lifting here.
Because there's knowing theoretically how to change a tire...
…and there's sitting on the shoulder of Highway 400 holding a jack thinking, “Okay... which part of the car am I allowed to lift?”
🇨🇦 So let's add a few Canadian life skills...
For $1,000, without looking anything up, could you:
- Jump-start a dead car?
- Sew a button back on?
- Change your windshield wipers?
- Start a lawn mower that's being a jerk?
- Light a barbecue without removing your eyebrows?
- Cook Thanksgiving dinner without calling your mom?
- Fold a fitted sheet? Trick question. Nobody can.
- Back a trailer into a campsite while six people silently judge you?
- Open a childproof medicine bottle when you actually need the medicine?
- Assemble IKEA furniture even WITH the instructions?
Amp up your workday!
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