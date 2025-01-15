Gen Z and DIY: Is Changing a Light Bulb Too Much Work?

According to a recent survey, one in five Gen Z’ers (those between the ages of 18 to 27) claim they can’t change a light bulb. Yes, really. And it gets even more interesting—many say they’d rather hire someone to do it for them, especially if the bulb is in a ceiling fixture. Why? Because climbing a ladder seems “too dangerous.”

DIY or Call the Pros?

So, is this a sign of the times? Are Gen Z’ers just avoiding household tasks because light bulbs are now being replaced by long-lasting LED lamps that don’t need changing for 10-20 years?

Or is it a case of straight-up laziness?

The latter might be the culprit, as the survey found that Gen Z spends an average of $1,500 a year hiring professionals for tasks they could probably handle themselves. That’s five times more than what Baby Boomers shell out for the same services.

And it’s not just about light bulbs. The study also found that many Gen Z’ers aren’t sure how to perform basic car maintenance (or even give their car a proper clean). Some don’t even know how to hang a picture frame or recognize tools like a wrench.

Related: Gen Z's Media Obsession: Why They Top the Charts in Content Consumption

What's Going On?

So, what’s the deal? While it’s true that technology has made some tasks easier and more efficient, it seems like some in Gen Z are missing out on the satisfaction—and savings—of handling these things on their own.

Whether it’s an unwillingness to try, a lack of exposure, or simply a busy lifestyle, this trend highlights the need for basic life skills that could save time and money in the long run.

Gen Z’ers, if you can handle TikTok tutorials and setting up smart home devices, surely you can conquer a light bulb change, right?