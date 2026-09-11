Proof That Time Is Passing Faster Than You Think 😳

You know how people say, “Life goes by fast”? Well, apparently life has now hit the 110 on Highway 400 and isn’t even tapping the brakes.

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Here are some facts guaranteed to make anyone over 35 stare silently into their coffee:

2027 is only four months away. We just got used to writing 2026.

We just got used to writing 2026. COVID emerged nearly seven years ago. Somehow 2020 feels both six months ago and 47 years ago.

Somehow 2020 feels both six months ago and 47 years ago. 2016 was a decade ago. Yes, a DECADE. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.

Yes, Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. 2007 is further behind us than 2044 is ahead of us. I don't care for that information at all.

I don't care for that information at all. Someone born in 1990 turns 36 this year. They're only 14 years away from 50. Welcome aboard. Your lower back has been expecting you.

They're only Welcome aboard. Your lower back has been expecting you. Babies born during the 2020 lockdown are now school-aged. Meanwhile, some of us are still emotionally processing Tiger King.

Meanwhile, some of us are still emotionally processing Tiger King. Kids born in 2008 are turning 18. They can vote in Canadian elections while having absolutely no memory of a world without smartphones.

They can vote in Canadian elections while having absolutely no memory of a world without smartphones. The 1990s began 36 years ago. Which means the '90s are now as historically distant as the 1950s were to us in the '80s. Excuse me while I crumble into dust.

Which means the '90s are now as historically distant as the Excuse me while I crumble into dust. Kids born in 2022 are turning four. Some are already heading into preschool while 2022 still feels like last Tuesday.

Some are already heading into preschool while 2022 still feels like last Tuesday. Your childhood bedroom may not even exist anymore. It could be renovated, turned into an office, or currently occupied by someone who thinks Nirvana is a clothing brand.

It could be renovated, turned into an office, or currently occupied by someone who thinks Nirvana is a clothing brand. The year 2000 was 26 years ago. Remember when we were worried Y2K would destroy civilization? Instead, we survived and now pay monthly subscriptions to use heated seats.

Remember when we were worried Y2K would destroy civilization? Instead, we survived and now pay monthly subscriptions to use heated seats. The first iPhone will turn 20 next year. There are adults who have never known the joy of angrily snapping a flip phone shut.

There are adults who have never known the joy of angrily snapping a flip phone shut. Finding Nemo is 23 years old. Nemo could have finished university, bought a condo and realized he can't afford groceries by now.

Nemo could have finished university, bought a condo and realized he can't afford groceries by now. Shrek is 25 years old. Shrek is now old enough to complain that music today isn't as good.

Shrek is now old enough to complain that music today isn't as good. Home Alone is 36 years old. Kevin McCallister is no longer the kid left home alone. He's the age of the dad wondering why the hydro bill is so high.

Kevin McCallister is no longer the kid left home alone. He's the age of the dad wondering why the hydro bill is so high. People born in 2000 are 26. And some of them have mortgages, careers and children. Rude.

And some of them have mortgages, careers and children. Rude. Kids today consider DVDs old technology. Meanwhile, some of us still have a drawer full of mystery cables because one of them might be important.

And perhaps the most painful realization of all:

The songs you danced to at the bar are now playing in grocery stores.

Nothing prepares you for buying Metamucil while “Yeah!” by Usher plays softly over the produce section.

🎙️ Radio closer:

Time isn't flying. It's doing 110 in the left lane while we're yelling, “HOW IS 2016 TEN YEARS AGO?!”