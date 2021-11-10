CAN YOUR NEIGHBOURS PUT UP THEIR CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS YET?

Do you have a Clark Griswold-type neighbour who’s already staple-gunning thousands of Christmas lights to his roof?

A new poll found only a third of us plan to put up our Christmas decorations by November 20th. But it’s not because we aren’t ready to see them yet. We might just be lazy.

Almost half of the People want their neighbours to put up their Christmas decorations by the third week of November.

Many people were hoping that the neighbours would already have their decorations up. So if you’ve been holding off because you don’t want to annoy people, don’t worry too much. A lot of us are waiting for it.

The poll found that most people do have their lights up by December 1st or around the first weekend in December!