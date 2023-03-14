Canada Celebrated The Biggest Night In Music At The 52nd Annual Juno Awards!
It was a very Canadian kinda night!
It was a massive night in Edmonton Monday night, to say the least, celebrating the best in Canadian music!
Marvel star Simu Liu returned to host the Juno Awards for the second year in a row.
Liu performed a montage of Avril Lavigne’s hits that included Sk8erboi, girlfriend and I’m with you before Avril took the stage herself. Avril was up for five Junos including single, album, pop album, artist of the year and fan choice.
Avril won the TikTok fan choice award and took the stage to accept, tossing shade on a topless activist who came on stage earlier that night when she was introducing a heritage moment.
Other highlights from the Juno’s included, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Nickelback being officially inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of fame with Conner McDavid giving the crowd the overview of Nickelback’s career.
The majority of the awards were handed out on Saturday night to allow for more of a celebration and entertainment on Monday night.
The Weeknd took home Pop Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, single of the year, and artist of the year!
The breakthrough artist went to Preston Pablo for the hit “Flowers Need the Rain,” Tyler Shaw walked away with Adult Contemporary Album of the year.