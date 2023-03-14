Canada Celebrated The Biggest Night In Music At The 52nd Annual Juno Awards!

It was a massive night in Edmonton Monday night, to say the least, celebrating the best in Canadian music!

Marvel star Simu Liu returned to host the Juno Awards for the second year in a row.

Liu performed a montage of Avril Lavigne’s hits that included Sk8erboi, girlfriend and I’m with you before Avril took the stage herself. Avril was up for five Junos including single, album, pop album, artist of the year and fan choice.

Avril won the TikTok fan choice award and took the stage to accept, tossing shade on a topless activist who came on stage earlier that night when she was introducing a heritage moment.

Wow. Avril Lavigne just told a woke, topless, stage-crashing “Land Back” protester to “Get the fuck off, bitch” at the Juno Awards. pic.twitter.com/Nm8ranx4Jm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 14, 2023

Other highlights from the Juno’s included, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Nickelback being officially inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of fame with Conner McDavid giving the crowd the overview of Nickelback’s career.

https://twitter.com/hockeynight/status/1635460675618185222

The majority of the awards were handed out on Saturday night to allow for more of a celebration and entertainment on Monday night.

The Weeknd took home Pop Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, single of the year, and artist of the year!

.@TheWeeknd took home FIVE JUNO Awards this year – including Single of the Year, Album of the Year Presented by @Music_Canada, and Artist of the Year Presented by @SiriusXMCanada pic.twitter.com/betYs8WW50 — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 14, 2023

The breakthrough artist went to Preston Pablo for the hit “Flowers Need the Rain,” Tyler Shaw walked away with Adult Contemporary Album of the year.