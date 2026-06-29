Canada Has Officially Gone Full Canadian... Kraft Dinner on a BeaverTail

If you've ever looked at a BeaverTail and thought, "You know what this needs? Kraft Dinner." Congratulations... someone in a test kitchen had the exact same idea.

This summer, two of Canada's most iconic comfort foods are joining forces as BeaverTails and Kraft Dinner launch a pair of limited-time menu items that are as gloriously Canadian as apologizing when someone else bumps into you.

The star of the menu is the KD Takeover BeaverDog. It's an all-beef hot dog wrapped in BeaverTail pastry, topped with creamy Kraft Dinner, and finished with ketchup. It's basically what would happen if a county fair and a Canadian pantry had a baby.

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If that's not enough carbs for one sitting, there's also the KD Takeover Poutine, loaded with Kraft Dinner, crispy bacon, chives and all the cheesy goodness your cardiologist hopes you don't hear about.

BeaverTails says the collaboration brings together two Canadian classics that generations have grown up loving, turning familiar comfort food into something completely new.

Or at least something we've never had the courage to try before.

The KD Takeover menu is available at participating BeaverTails locations until August 9.