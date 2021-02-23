Canada Post Sending Canadians a Free Postage-Paid Postcard

As part of its #WriteHereWriteNow program, Canada Post is sending free, postage-paid postcards to 13.5 million households in Canada- that’s one to every residential address in the country!

Take that free postcard, write a message to someone, address it and send it off in the mail. It’s a nice way to brighten your day and someone else’s. I know I feel like I’ve accomplished something when I write a letter and mail it. And, I love receiving handwritten mail. Don’t you?

Who will you send it to?

Here are the 6 designs that will begin arriving in mailboxes across Canada on March 1st. Canada Post is encouraging you to use the hashtag #WriteHereWriteNow to share a photo or video online of you sending or receiving a postcard.