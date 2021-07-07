Listen Live

Canada’s Favourite Condiment Has Been Revealed… and its Controversial

It's not ketchup!

Canada’s favourite condiment has been revealed, and its controversial…

The website Money.co.uk looking it to it and as they say, “sort the mustard maniacs from the ketchup connoisseurs”. They ranked each countries favourite condiment by looking at search data.

You’d think in Canada it would be ketchup right?! WRONG

Guacamole.

I love guac.. but its a dip or topping, not a condiment!

Its also was top in the U.S., Brazil, Germany, and Australia.

