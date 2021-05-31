Canada’s Top Dog Is!

The Canadian Kennel Club (CKC) has created a top 10 list of Canada’s most popular dog breeds of 2020, with Labrador Retriever at No.1.

For the past 26 years, the Labrador Retriever has occupied the top spot. Paul Pobega, President of the Labrador Retriever Club of Canada (LRCC) says, “The versatility and friendliness of the Lab make for the perfect addition to the family!”

They are a great family pet, good with children, and excel in suburban or country settings. With that fantastic resume, it is no surprise that they are the #1 most popular dog breed in Canada again this year!”

The top 10 list goes as follows: