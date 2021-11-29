Canadian Blood Services Season of Giving

It’s the Season of Giving! New and returning blood donors are needed during this busy season to book and keep appointments to ensure patients’ needs are met.

Canadian Blood Services needs to fill 38,000 open appointments between November 26 and January 4.

Locally, for Barrie, we have close to 750 open appointments to fill at the Barrie clinic between Nov 26 and Jan 4.

In special need is our New Year’s Eve clinic – Friday Dec 31 which runs from 9am-1pm. More than 50 donors are needed that day alone.

The clinic is located at 231 Bayview Drive in Barrie.

We can only welcome people with appointments at this time. Book now at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).