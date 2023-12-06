Canadian’s Favourite Holiday Films By Province!

A new report lays out which Christmas films are the favourites of Canadians in each province. And spoiler: many of them are chock-full of profanity!

Christmas movies containing major levels of profanity are the top choice in Newfoundland & Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon Territory.

No sh**!

As much as Christmas is a time for cheer, gratitude and the warm and fuzzy feels- it’s also a time for a lot of TV with holiday content!

But, not all Christmas movies are created equal. With movies like Bad Santa and Die Hard (yes, Die Hard) in the legitimate mix of holiday films, it’s clear that profanity has a place on the mantle.

Based on profanity-laced holiday films, these appear to be our favourites based on Provinces…

The favourite choices from all 13 provinces/territories are essentially split between having “major profanity” and “no/low profanity,” with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation taking the top spot overall (and Home Alone being the only movie on the “mild profanity” list, according to Nunavut).

Among the other favourites with hefty swears are Bad Santa, Love Actually (would you believe this one has 36 instances of profanity?), and, yet again, Die Hard, resonating with Newfoundland & Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon Territory.

For those up north who prefer cleaner dialogue and sugary-sweet interactions, the “no/low profanity” favourites are The Polar Express, Klaus, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life, adored in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

But hands down Ontario’s favourite Holiday movie is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation!