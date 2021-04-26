Candace Cameron Bure Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line!

In an interview with People, the actress announced the launch of her first-ever apparel collection with QVC.

The new clothing line is inspired by her life as a mother in California. When buying the clothes, fans will see that the items will include affordable pieces.

“Clothing has been something I’ve wanted to do for so long,” the actress said. “I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl.”

Cameron Bure was so excited that she shared the news on her official Instagram page with a picture of herself smiling while posing.