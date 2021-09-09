Listen Live

Candlelighters- Superhero Stomp

  • September 30, 2021
  • Virtual
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Right now, over 450 children in Ontario are currently undergoing Cancer treatment and thousands of others are dealing with after treatment issues.
Candlelighters Simcoe is a local organization that supports families dealing with childhood cancer.
They are inviting you to participate in their Virtual Superhero Stomp – running for the entire month of September.
Everyone is welcome to join us as we Stomp out Childhood Cancer – Together.
