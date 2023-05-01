Car Companies Are Bringing Back Buttons and Knobs!

Drivers hate touch screens and we want our buttons back!

Many automakers are backpedalling away from the huge, complex touch screens that have infested dashboard design over the past 15 years. Buttons and knobs are coming back.

The touchscreen pullback is the result of consumer backlash!

Many drivers want buttons, not screens, and they’ve given carmakers an earful about it. Auto executives have long brushed aside safety concerns about their complex displays—and all signs suggest they would have happily kept doing so. But their customers are revolting, which has forced them to pay attention.

For over a decade, touch screens have spread like a rash across dashboards. As with other dangerous trends in car design, this one can be traced back to Tesla, which has for years positioned its vehicles as “tablets on wheels.”

FUN FACT: carmakers can purchase screens for less than $50, making them significantly less expensive than tactile controls.

“The irony is that everyone accepts that it’s dangerous to use your phone while driving,” “Yet no one complains about what we’re doing instead, which is fundamentally using an iPad while driving. If you’re paying between $40,000 and $300,000 for a car, you’re getting an iPad built onto the dashboard.”

Furthermore, car touchscreens have also added a significant risk to distracted driving…

Porches are returning buttons to the interior of the 2024 Cayenne. The makers of Bugatti never adopted touch screens in the first place.

Volkswagen who owns Porches is reverting to buttons and knobs after customer backlash…

Meanwhile, props to Nissan and Hyundai who have stood up against touch screens!