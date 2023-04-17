Thousands of motorists feel ‘overwhelmed’ by the technical capabilities of their cars – with cruise control, assisted parking and getting connected to Bluetooth among the most baffling features.

In a poll of 500 car owners with a vehicle less than two years old, 68 percent said they struggle to get to grips with everything – taken aback by the likes of sports mode, electronic handbrakes and autonomous emergency braking.

40 percent don’t believe they are using their beloved vehicle to its full potential – despite it being the most expensive tech purchase.

The research also found it took six months for 55 percent to discover their motor came with certain features.

TOP 20 PIECES OF TECHNOLOGY IN A CAR THAT BAFFLE CAR OWNERS