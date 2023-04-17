Listen Live

Pieces of Technology In A Car That Baffle Car Owners

What is 'sport mode?'

By Kool Travel

Thousands of motorists feel ‘overwhelmed’ by the technical capabilities of their cars – with cruise control, assisted parking and getting connected to Bluetooth among the most baffling features.

In a poll of 500 car owners with a vehicle less than two years old, 68 percent said they struggle to get to grips with everything – taken aback by the likes of sports mode, electronic handbrakes and autonomous emergency braking.

40 percent don’t believe they are using their beloved vehicle to its full potential – despite it being the most expensive tech purchase.

The research also found it took six months for 55 percent to discover their motor came with certain features.

TOP 20 PIECES OF TECHNOLOGY IN A CAR THAT BAFFLE CAR OWNERS

  1. Cruise control
  2. Assisted parking
  3. Connecting different Bluetooth devices
  4. Sports mode
  5. Lane assist
  6. Assisted braking
  7. Different switch locations for fog lights
  8. Wireless smartphone connectivity/charging
  9. Electronic handbrakes
  10. Sat nav
  11. Heated steering wheel
  12. Climate control
  13. Voice activation/recognition
  14. Blind spot detection
  15. Remote engine starting
  16. Reverse parking camera
  17. Automatic boot
  18. Blind-spot alert
  19. Massage seats
  20. 360-degree camera

