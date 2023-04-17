Katy Perry Will Perform At King Charles’ Coronation Concert

Perry said on Thursday night she was “excited” to be performing as it would “help shine a further light on the Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund.”

The singer, with her actor fiance Orlando Bloom, became an ambassador for Charles’s British Asian Trust, which helps child trafficking victims, in 2020.

Along with plans for a star-studded line-up, the concert will also incorporate the monarch’s love of classical music. A royal source said of those arranging the event: “There is no doubt that they want to put something on that the King, as well as other members of the Royal family, will enjoy.”

Other performers announced include, Take That-The three remaining members – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen –Barlow organized the Diamond Jubilee concert for the late Queen in 2012 and led his bandmates in a performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony so Britain’s original boyband certainly have the experience needed for such a historic event.

Lionel Richie has also been booked as well as Andrea Bocelli!

There are still performers yet to be announced and they could include Bette Midler and Sir Paul McCartney.