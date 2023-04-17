David’s Bridal Is Laying Off Over 9,000 Workers!

David’s Bridal is laying off thousands of employees across North America as it makes plans to sell the company — just weeks before wedding season kicks off.

One of North America’s largest bridal retailers fired its first round of employees on Friday and warns that more job cuts will come in two more phases in the next few months. Corporate employees were the first to be fired.

Distribution centre workers will be on the chopping block in June, while field and store employees will be fired from June through August.

A total of 9,236 employees will be eliminated across David’s Bridal’s 300 stores in the mass sacking.

A statement from the retailer says, “At this time, there are no updates to share, and all stores are open to serve customers. Providing excellent service remains our focus and we are committed to serving and delivering for our brides and customers and being part of magical moments.”

Additionally, stores could begin closing their doors in the coming months.

The layoffs come just one week after The New York Times reported that David’s Bridal is making plans to file for bankruptcy.

The company is about $400 million and can’t recover. This debt was the result of the pandemic and the company hasn’t been able to recover!

REASONS PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO GET MARRIED!

A BuzzFeed article asked people reasons why NOT to get married. Here are some of the responses.

It’s outdated and discriminatory against non-married couples when it comes to legal rights.

I’m not sure if monogamy is a realistic concept for everyone.

The idea that a piece of paper is supposed to implore someone to be faithful to me seems laughable to me.

So many marriages end in divorce!

I’m afraid my student loan monthly payments will go up because of a combined income to a point we couldn’t afford.

I like being alone, I like my house filled with my things, and I like the freedom of being able to do whatever I want whenever I want. Why on earth would I ever give this up?

“I enjoy only worrying about myself and giving time to my family and friends.”

“I’m just that introverted.”

“I will probably never be able to afford the kind of wedding I want.”

“I am asexual, meaning that I don’t experience romantic or sexual attraction.”

And finally, “It’s just an expensive piece of paper that bets someone half your stuff that you won’t break up.”