The Weirdest Things Left In An Uber

These lost items are uber weird.

Ride-share company Uber released the eighth annual Uber Lost & Found Index on Wednesday.

The report gives insights into the items that passengers left behind revealing the most common and most “unique” things riders forgot.

The list of most frequently forgotten belongings the typical leftovers — clothing, luggage, headphones, wallets, jewelry and phones — while the most unique list of lost items was anything but.

Among the requests were a frontal hair toupee, hot sauce and a breathalyzer, a “fart sensor,” a “much needed” leaf of an unidentified plant, two containers of live spiders and “expensive” blueberries.

Passengers typically report lost items between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. — especially on January 21st, the most forgetful day of the year, according to Uber.

Customers who believe they’ve lost an item in an Uber car can use the app’s “Find Lost Item” feature to reconnect them with their driver to aid the search.

The 10 Most Unique Lost Items…

Frontal hair toupee Hot sauce and a breathalyzer I left a leaf in your car that’s much-needed Two containers with spiders in them A Beyoncé fold up fan A tray of meat pie Ceramic cat Jar of oysters A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog Small rat skeleton prop

