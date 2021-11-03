Uber Eats Most Popular Menu Items in Canada For 2021!

This report is an annual snapshot of the most popular, most unusual, and most unique delivery orders requested each year!

New trends include grocery deliveries with bananas being the #1 selling grocery item!

The most expensive Uber Eats Order in Canada was $1,600 that order was placed in Vancouver. Montreal had the second highest order of $1,300, followed by Toronto in third with someone ordering $1,200 worth of food!

The most popular cuisines include Japanese, Asian, Indian and Mexican. Burgers and sandwiches were also high on the order list.

The most polite cities are:

Nanaimo Ottawa Kingston Victoria Lethbridge Hamilton Kitchener-Waterloo Peterborough Calgary London

Most picky cities in Canada (based on who has the most special instructions)

Regina St. John’s Kelowna Halifax Windsor Prince George London Toronto Gatineau Hamilton

Most popular special instructions by city



Belleville: Make it spicy Calgary: Extra pickles Edmonton: Extra pickles Gatineau: Extra saucy Halifax: Extra pickles Hamilton: Extra pickles London: Extra pickles Moncton: Make it spicy Montreal: All dressed Ottawa: Extra pickles

Most requested side items in Canada



Nuggets Fries Poutine Hash brown Miso soup Onion rings

Most ordered desserts in Canada



Ice cream Pearl Milk Tea Cake Donuts Chocolate chip cookies

For the complete list, click here!