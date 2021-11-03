Listen Live

Uber Eats Most Popular Menu Items in Canada For 2021!

The 2021 Uber Eats Cravings Report is out!

By Kool Eats

This report is an annual snapshot of the most popular, most unusual, and most unique delivery orders requested each year!

 

 

New trends include grocery deliveries with bananas being the #1 selling grocery item!

 

 

The most expensive Uber Eats Order in Canada was $1,600 that order was placed in Vancouver.  Montreal had the second highest order of $1,300, followed by Toronto in third with someone ordering $1,200 worth of food!

 

 

The most popular cuisines include Japanese, Asian, Indian and Mexican.  Burgers and sandwiches were also high on the order list.

 

 

The most polite cities are:

  1. Nanaimo
  2. Ottawa
  3. Kingston
  4. Victoria
  5. Lethbridge
  6. Hamilton
  7. Kitchener-Waterloo
  8. Peterborough
  9. Calgary
  10. London

 

 

Most picky cities in Canada (based on who has the most special instructions)

  1. Regina
  2. St. John’s
  3. Kelowna
  4. Halifax
  5. Windsor
  6. Prince George
  7. London
  8. Toronto
  9. Gatineau
  10. Hamilton

 

 

Most popular special instructions by city

  1. Belleville: Make it spicy
  2. Calgary: Extra pickles
  3. Edmonton: Extra pickles
  4. Gatineau: Extra saucy
  5. Halifax: Extra pickles
  6. Hamilton: Extra pickles
  7. London: Extra pickles
  8. Moncton: Make it spicy
  9. Montreal: All dressed
  10. Ottawa: Extra pickles

 

 

Most requested side items in Canada

  1. Nuggets
  2. Fries
  3. Poutine
  4. Hash brown
  5. Miso soup
  6. Onion rings

 

 

Most ordered desserts in Canada

  1. Ice cream
  2. Pearl Milk Tea
  3. Cake
  4. Donuts
  5. Chocolate chip cookies

 

For the complete list, click here!

 

 

