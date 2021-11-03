Uber Eats Most Popular Menu Items in Canada For 2021!
The 2021 Uber Eats Cravings Report is out!
This report is an annual snapshot of the most popular, most unusual, and most unique delivery orders requested each year!
New trends include grocery deliveries with bananas being the #1 selling grocery item!
The most expensive Uber Eats Order in Canada was $1,600 that order was placed in Vancouver. Montreal had the second highest order of $1,300, followed by Toronto in third with someone ordering $1,200 worth of food!
The most popular cuisines include Japanese, Asian, Indian and Mexican. Burgers and sandwiches were also high on the order list.
The most polite cities are:
- Nanaimo
- Ottawa
- Kingston
- Victoria
- Lethbridge
- Hamilton
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Peterborough
- Calgary
- London
Most picky cities in Canada (based on who has the most special instructions)
- Regina
- St. John’s
- Kelowna
- Halifax
- Windsor
- Prince George
- London
- Toronto
- Gatineau
- Hamilton
Most popular special instructions by city
- Belleville: Make it spicy
- Calgary: Extra pickles
- Edmonton: Extra pickles
- Gatineau: Extra saucy
- Halifax: Extra pickles
- Hamilton: Extra pickles
- London: Extra pickles
- Moncton: Make it spicy
- Montreal: All dressed
- Ottawa: Extra pickles
Most requested side items in Canada
- Nuggets
- Fries
- Poutine
- Hash brown
- Miso soup
- Onion rings
Most ordered desserts in Canada
- Ice cream
- Pearl Milk Tea
- Cake
- Donuts
- Chocolate chip cookies
