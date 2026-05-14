Car Load Fridays Are Here All Summer Long!

Movies, memories, and a car full of your favourite people.

Movies are bigger and better under the stars!

Summer Fridays just got a whole lot better. Every Friday morning all summer long, tune in for your chance to win a Car Load Pass to one of two awesome local Drive-Ins!

Pack up your family, round up your friends, grab the snacks, and pile into the car for a night under the stars. Whether you're planning a family outing, date night, or a summer adventure with your crew, we've got your Friday plans covered.

You'll have the chance to experience a double feature of newly released movies at two iconic Ontario drive-in destinations:

Both locations feature multiple screens showing current releases, classic drive-in atmosphere, and that unforgettable experience of watching movies under the night sky.

How Car Load Fridays Work

Every Friday morning:

✔ Listen for your cue to call

✔ Enter for your chance to win

✔ Score a complimentary Car Load Pass

✔ Fill the car and head to the Drive-In

There’s just something different about a Drive-In: windows down, popcorn in hand, previews rolling, and a warm summer night ahead. Car Load Fridays are happening all summer long — only with 107.5 Kool FM.

Start planning your movie night now!