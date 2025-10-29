$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 29th
Published October 29, 2025
By Charlie
- This Stephen King novel features a telekinetic high school girl.
Carrie
- The Sanderson sisters are witches in what movie?
Hocus Pocus
- What do you call a group of witches?
A coven
- What’s the name of the Addams family’s pet hand?
Thing
- What is the term for the intense fear of spiders?
Arachnophobia
- What colour combination is most associated with Halloween?
Orange and black
- What do pumpkins grow on?
Vines
- What creature is said to transform into a bat?
Vampire
- What ghostly myth is said to appear if you say her name three times in a mirror?
Bloody Mary
- What kind of monster might you find in a sarcophagus?
Mummy
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement